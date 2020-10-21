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Tripping Rain - "Rise II" - Music Video [Warning:Graphic/Explicit]
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Spank Me Tender
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54 views • October 21, 2020
Psychedelic acid rock music video from Tripping Rain
Download it here: https://trippingrain.bandcamp.com/track/rise-ii
Look for Tripping Rain on any online music stores and streaming services!!!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/38EupwIHcgAPAlBgPr5IAV
Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/1251853443

Evan MacAdams - singer
Troy Reif - guitar
Nick Romano - bass
Bob Taylor - drums
Keywords
musicrockmusic videoindieindie rockriseclassic rockacid rockpsychedelic rocktripping rain
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy