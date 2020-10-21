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Tripping Rain - "Rise II" - Music Video [Warning:Graphic/Explicit]
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54 views • October 21, 2020
Psychedelic acid rock music video from Tripping Rain
Download it here: https://trippingrain.bandcamp.com/track/rise-ii
Look for Tripping Rain on any online music stores and streaming services!!!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/38EupwIHcgAPAlBgPr5IAV
Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/1251853443
Evan MacAdams - singer
Troy Reif - guitar
Nick Romano - bass
Bob Taylor - drums
Download it here: https://trippingrain.bandcamp.com/track/rise-ii
Look for Tripping Rain on any online music stores and streaming services!!!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/38EupwIHcgAPAlBgPr5IAV
Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/1251853443
Evan MacAdams - singer
Troy Reif - guitar
Nick Romano - bass
Bob Taylor - drums
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