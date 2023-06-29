❗️ Kiev will not suffer the consequences of a nuclear terrorist attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - consoles or not Ukrainian Health Minister Lyashko.

In his words, the quintessence of Ukrainian policy in recent years: ignite conflict everywhere, as long as Kyiv does not suffer. With this approach, the modern headless Bandera can really decide on anything. And on the ZNPP attack included.

More from somewhere else on this video, Cynthia

Residents of Kiev will not feel the consequences in the event of an accident at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Ukrainian television.

According to Lyashko, the key task is "to do everything possible to prevent" emergencies at the station. The minister also urged not to create panic and artificial excitement. He added that the Ministry of Health has developed action algorithms and tested warning systems that will work in the event of an accident.

On the air, Lyashko also admitted that it is impossible to protect the entire population during a radiation accident. According to him, people who live in the potential affected area have already been given drugs to protect the thyroid gland.

Statements by the Ukrainian authorities about the likely consequences of the explosion of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant continue.

Additional sensors have been installed in Kiev to measure the level of radiation. Two new devices were installed in Goloseevsky and Svyatoshinsky districts, said Alexander Vozniy, director of the Department of Environmental Protection of the Kiev City State Administration.

Thus, seven sensors are currently operating in Kiev, which transmit information about the level of radiation in real time to the Kiev Digital application.

I'm adding a link to an article about this. It's pro-Ukraine, even the name.. hah!.. and it's hyped up, like a setup. Russia has been protecting the ZNPP from artillery fire and followed agreements with IAEA.

Here's the latest article from IAEA about the ZNPP, on the 21st.

