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Analysis of Astroworld Fest 2021
The Red Express
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32 views • November 16, 2021
On purpose or not, no one in the crowd deserved to die or get hurt at this event.
Like, Comment, Share, Subscribe, Donate, ect.

News Links:
Astroworld 2021 Houston, TX (Full Show) - https://yewtu.be/watch?v=kjD2tDEqWTk
Astroworld chaos started BEFORE gates opened at 9am - https://archive.vn/FrooI
Houston high school student pleads with cameraman to stop Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival - https://yewtu.be/watch?v=it8DQG0F594
Travis Scott - ESCAPE PLAN (Official Music Video) - https://yewtu.be/watch?v=KPz33BLkvho

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