HAWK TUAH GIRL GOES VIRAL AGAIN❗

In just half a year, life's taken a massive turn for Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch - whose been facing criticism from MLB fans. Come June, she found herself in the global spotlight thanks to a viral quip.





Her journey from obscurity to fame, - where she revealed her biggest fear - however, has hit a snag as she now faces potential legal troubles over an alleged crypto memecoin 'scam'. What led to her dramatic rise and sudden fall? Let's delve into her story.





Believe it or not, earlier this year Haliey was working away in a spring factory in Belfast, Tennessee, having quit school a while back. She called the tiny town home, living with her Granny Janie who expressed shock at her granddaughter's unexpected fame.





"I don't know how to feel, it's crazy. I never thought anything like this would happen. It's just too much to comprehend," she said, reports the Daily Star.





During her chat on the Good For You podcast, 22-year-old Haliey made some heartfelt disclosures about her tough upbringing, referring to herself as a "crack baby." When asked about her mother, she responded, "My mama a crackhead, you don't want here."





She went on to say, "Yeah, I'm a crack baby. Why do you think I'm so funny? ". Despite being brought up by her grandmother, in a separate heart-to-heart Haliey shared that she's out of touch with her mother and clueless about her current whereabouts.





Speaking to Bill Maher, she said, "I've done this long without her; I don't need her now. Never have. Because I got my granny girl."





Nashvillian native Haliey rose to internet fame after a candid street interview with Tim and Dee TV gained widespread attention. Her claim to fame began when she was asked about the one move in bed that drives men wild. She responded with a cheeky comment, saying, "Oh, you gotta give him that 'huak tuah' and spit on that thang."





At the time of the video, Haliey had been attending the CMA Fest in Nashville and admitted having had a few drinks when the TikTokers approached her. She later clarified that her comment was meant as a joke and she "didn't mean anything by it."





After the video went viral, she left her job at a bed spring factory, and by the end of June, she had secured a merchandise deal with Fathead Threats. Before she knew it, she was singing on stage with country singer Zach Bryan and had sold $65,000 worth of merchandise.





Unfortunately for Haliey, who now boasts 2.6 million Instagram followers, she's become infamous for something else entirely. After a whirlwind six months, Haliey's world came crashing down following the failure of her own cryptocurrency memecoin HAWK.





Memecoins are a type of cryptocurrency that is based on viral memes and pop culture references. Accusations of insider trading have been leveled at her, and she could face criminal charges after some fans claimed they lost their "life savings" on it.





If dodgy dealings are proven, the bigwigs at the Department of Justice (DOJ) might well slap on heavy-duty charges like money laundering or wire fraud.





https://www.irishstar.com/news/us-news/viral-sensation-legal-troubles-rapid-34305594





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_AicsGoLMw