Why Shohei Ohtani Won't Be Sitting on the Dodger Team Bus Toilet Anytime Soon

Shohei Ohtani would have two factor authorization on his bank accounts and no bookie would allow an interpreter fall behind 4.5 million dollars in gambling debt. His phone would be pinging like a Vegas slot machine if his account was transferring $500 let alone $500,000 times two payment installments.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.