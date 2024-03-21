Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Shohei Ohtani Won't Be Sitting on the Dodger Team Bus Toilet Anytime Soon
channel image
Global Agenda
563 Subscribers
21 views
Published 20 hours ago

Shohei Ohtani would have two factor authorization on his bank accounts and no bookie would allow an interpreter fall behind 4.5 million dollars in gambling debt. His phone would be pinging like a Vegas slot machine if his account was transferring $500 let alone $500,000 times two payment installments.

Keywords
shoheiohtaniohtanigatepeterose

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket