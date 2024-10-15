BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BATERIA POWER ULTIMATE Portable 20 Amp Solar MPPT 12v Charge Controller Review #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
5 followers
93 views • 6 months ago

- SEE the UNIT HERE: https://amzn.to/4eJAERe or - BLUETOOTH VERSION: https://amzn.to/4ePVIWb [ amazon affiliate links ]

See it at the bateria power website: - https://bateriapower.com/collections/mppt-solar-charge-controller

The 12v battery from the video: https://amzn.to/405mAgs


In this video I discuss the benefits of using this 20 amp mppt charge controller and compare it to Victron for usability. Found this to be very usable and super portable. I highly recommend.


Solar charge controllers are also known as solar charge regulators. A solar regulator regulates the charging current of the solar panel to provide the most efficient charge to the battery and prevent overcharging.


- See also my review of the 10 amp version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp-DnyN4VEw

- See also the HOW TO GUIDE to the Anderson Connectors:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZkIR48C4uE


See all my videos here:

https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube https://youtu.be/zwZmmaP5YPA

Odysee https://odysee.com/@wisebuyreviews:d/bateria-power-ultimate-portable-20-amp:2


Keywords
diypreparednesscampingsolar energyoff-grid
