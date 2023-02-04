⚡️SITREP

⚡️ Complicated negotiation has resulted in the return of 63 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the territories of Ukraine, controlled by the Kiev regime.

◽️ The group of the liberated Russian servicemen includes individuals of the 'sensitive category' whose exchange became possible due to facilitation efforts made by the leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the manpower and hardware of the units from 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade and 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Tabayevka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 40 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored fighting vehicle, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar have been eliminated.

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Blagodatovka (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the artillery strikes and the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the units from 66th Mechanized, 25th Airborne, and 80th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as Serebryanskoye forestry.

◽️ Over 70 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system have been eliminated.

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in gaining more advantageous lines and positions.

◽️ Up to 40 Ukrainian personnel, 1 Msta-B howitzer, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar have been eliminated.

◽️ 1 fuel depot for AFU hardware has been destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Moreover, 2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Kurakhovka and Mikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Zaporozhye direction, the artillery and units from the 'Vostok' Group of Forces, have neutralized the units from 108th and 110th territorial defense brigades near Levadnoye, Marfopol, and Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 20 Ukrainian personnel, 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system, 2 D-20 howitzers, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥 In Kherson direction, counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

◽️ 1 launching ramp for U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) has been destroyed near Antonovka (Kherson region).

◽️ 3 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Kazatskoye, Nikolayevka, and Mikhaylovka (Kherson region)

- Russian Defense