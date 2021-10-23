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THREATENING TO WITHHOLD SOCIAL SECURITY CHECKS NOW?
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903 views • October 23, 2021
HighImpactFlix
Isn't it interesting that the people calling US "public health threats" are LITERALLY threatening the health of the public! ***If you haven't done so already, type in "Here's the Deal channel" here on YouTube and go subscribe to my new Police interaction channel where we expose and hold tyrants accountable. Watch the last video and leave a comment letting me know you saw this pinned comment. Thank you! Also follow me on "Vids2learn2" on Facebook.
Isn't it interesting that the people calling US "public health threats" are LITERALLY threatening the health of the public! ***If you haven't done so already, type in "Here's the Deal channel" here on YouTube and go subscribe to my new Police interaction channel where we expose and hold tyrants accountable. Watch the last video and leave a comment letting me know you saw this pinned comment. Thank you! Also follow me on "Vids2learn2" on Facebook.
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