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Racism Exists in America but America is NOT a Racist Country
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10 views • January 14, 2022
In this episode of The Jim Stroud Show, Jim opines on race relations and argues against the narrative that America is inherently racist. He supports his claim with data on the rates of interracial marriages, interracial relationships and interracial adoption. Simply put, if Americans can love people of different races and such an association is not taboo then, how can America be a racist nation? Jim shares his thoughts and asks the viewer to decide for themselves.
Subscribe to my blog before YouTube censors me.
https://blog.jimstroud.com
Special thanks to my guests:
Dr. Carol Swain - Author, Speaker, Conservative Icon
https://www.carolmswain.com
Author of "Black Eye for America: How Critical Race Theory is Burning Down the House"
Leo Hohmann - Investigative Reporter
https://www.leohohmann.com
♫Music By♫
●DJ Quads - Dreams - https://youtu.be/SrJD8nC_kLM
●Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/aka-dj-quads
●Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/djquads/
●Twitter - https://twitter.com/DjQuads
●YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/QuadsAKA
Neon Lights America Flag Loop Motion Graphics Animated Background https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d67ufYxDjZI
Subscribe to my blog before YouTube censors me.
https://blog.jimstroud.com
Special thanks to my guests:
Dr. Carol Swain - Author, Speaker, Conservative Icon
https://www.carolmswain.com
Author of "Black Eye for America: How Critical Race Theory is Burning Down the House"
Leo Hohmann - Investigative Reporter
https://www.leohohmann.com
♫Music By♫
●DJ Quads - Dreams - https://youtu.be/SrJD8nC_kLM
●Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/aka-dj-quads
●Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/djquads/
●Twitter - https://twitter.com/DjQuads
●YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/QuadsAKA
Neon Lights America Flag Loop Motion Graphics Animated Background https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d67ufYxDjZI
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