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At What Cost
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28 views • April 19, 2020
The journey we are about to embark on if you haven’t began already is a long and hard one. Don’t be deceived by some teachers who say all of your troubles have come to an end when you come and give your life over to Messiah, no indeed I am here to tell you there is a price we must pay, and the road is long and hard.
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