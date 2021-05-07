© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: We Know Who Did it!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • May 07, 2021
May 7, 2021
Slueths on Twitter found the man who ended Ashli’s life on Jan 6. Let’s look at the video evidence, plus get an update on Maricopa County and the real numbers for the deaths attributed to Op Warp Speeeeed.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-how-many-americans-have-died-after-taking-the-covid-vaccine
https://www.libertariannews.org/2020/11/26/study-covid-has-had-no-effect-on-us-death-rate/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/05/07/vaccine-passports-michigan-schools-sports-orgs-require-proof-testing-opt-out/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/swiss-diplomat-represented-biden-admin-interests-iran-found-dead-falling-17th-floor-balcony-tehran/
3 women damaged: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8jaiJWvBG8eh/?fbclid=IwAR28u8GIsQojbUHtUS9Dj5zt3bMlZlTtZEm95a0Qm6q04d53aePbDngbQF4
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Slueths on Twitter found the man who ended Ashli’s life on Jan 6. Let’s look at the video evidence, plus get an update on Maricopa County and the real numbers for the deaths attributed to Op Warp Speeeeed.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-how-many-americans-have-died-after-taking-the-covid-vaccine
https://www.libertariannews.org/2020/11/26/study-covid-has-had-no-effect-on-us-death-rate/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/05/07/vaccine-passports-michigan-schools-sports-orgs-require-proof-testing-opt-out/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/swiss-diplomat-represented-biden-admin-interests-iran-found-dead-falling-17th-floor-balcony-tehran/
3 women damaged: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8jaiJWvBG8eh/?fbclid=IwAR28u8GIsQojbUHtUS9Dj5zt3bMlZlTtZEm95a0Qm6q04d53aePbDngbQF4
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.