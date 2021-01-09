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500K to 1 Million People show up at Trump Rally in DC Jan 6th
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266 views • January 09, 2021
The crowd was astounding and massive. I've never seen so many people in one place. Young, old, black, white, Asian, Latino, Grannies, Veterans, Bikers, Students and entire familes with children in strollers. It was historic and peaceful except for a handful of upset patriots who are BURNING with the SPIRIT of 1776. They shouldn't be underestimated nor should they be called terrorists.
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