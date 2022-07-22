Finally! Ukraine Used The M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System To Destroy Russia's Military Arsenal

US Military News





Jul 19, 2022 The M270 MLRS rocket launcher system is arguably a cousin of the M142 HIMARS, supplied by the U.S. first. The difference is that the M270 MLRS is not as agile as the truck-based M142 HIMARS. But in terms of target destruction, this launcher system is very capable. The MLRS M270 can fire 227 mm rockets twice as much as the 142 HIMARS because it has 12 tubes.





Lockheed Martin manufactures the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). It is designed to supplement artillery systems that can deliver a large volume of firepower in a very short time against critical, time-sensitive targets. The MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) is a highly mobile automatic system based on a Bradley chassis.









Courtesy:

Defence of Ukraine

Минобороны России

NATO

U.S. Department of Defense





Thanks

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