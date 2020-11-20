77. COVID TRUMP & ISRAEL - THE NUMBERS IN YOUR FACE

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VIDEO ON BIT CHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pirSUsgR0LYp/
Have you noticed the fatality rate for covid? The official CDC numbers? Once you notice the numbers, ask why Trump never bothered using those numbers during the election.
You can also ask why Trump never made good use of The Laptop From Hell.
As America is smouldering towards a form of civil war and breakup...Israel, Russia, China and Iran continue to form the great trading block - The Belt and Road Initiative. Bi Bi resumes his warm relations with Xi Jinping and the CCP.
WHO benefits from this virus? The "commies"? The "libtards"? AOC? Nancy Pelosi? "The Left"? How about BANKERS and their Forward Firebase Israel as Rothschild continues to build his world trading empire, marching us towards the 5G Smart City Surveillance City State.
Lets not treat Trump as The Messiah, he is a very naughty boy. Lets use that energy to work with the US military to understand what is happening.
4. COVID 19 - CORONA, ISRAEL, THE BUNTING CLOVERLEAF MAP & GREATER ISRAEL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HG17cukYAXE
Israel is getting ready to expand it's borders. Covid 19 is a fraud, but it's served it's purpose. We're distracted, in terror and not thinking. The "markers" in the virus have provided interesting data of transference mechanisms. Population movement is locked down - now for the real virus to wreak havoc? Or will it just blow over? Fabian Socialist style? We thought we were all gonna die! But they just wanted us in the right frame of mind for the Fed crypto app and a hand out?
Expect a Fed crypto app - straight from The Fed to you.
Understand The Belt & Road and Israel's central role, and it's move from "protectorate" seeking protectors, to a regional power. THAT was what 911 was about. This is what COVID 19 is about.
This article lays it out for you: Bunting’s map and Israel on China’s new silk road - https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/buntings-map-and-israel-on-chinas-new-silk-road/
1. COVID 19, WAR WI..