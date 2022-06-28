Transperineal Prostate Biopsies Under Local Anesthesia

2 Natural Ways to Prevent & Treat an Enlarged Prostate (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia)





An enlarged prostate (also known as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, BPH) is a very common issue that affects large proportions of the aging male population. The causes of BPH are not entirely clear; however, it's believed to be due to issues with hormonal balance, including issues with testosterone, dihydrotestosterone and estrogen levels. There has been much research on herbal and natural remedies to help prevent and treat symptoms of an enlarged prostate. In this lesson, we discuss 12 of these natural remedies and supplements, including the research evidence behind them.





This supplement that helps men improve their prostate health. The formula includes 14 natural ingredients that support the user’s ability to reduce the number of bathroom visits, improve the bladder’s function, and more.





By taking two capsules of Fluxactive Complete daily, you can support the bladder, prostate, and reproductive health. = https://fluxactivebuy.com/