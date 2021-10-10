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BREAKING: Pfizer ‘Fetal Cell’ Whistleblower Melissa Strickler has been TERMINATED
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315 views • October 10, 2021
Just in case you hadn't heard:
After Melissa Strickler exposed Pfizer’s secrets last week, the pharma giant has taken action.
Melissa received a call from the company’s security team informing her that she is not to go into work anymore.
While the Mainstream Media applauds a so-called Facebook whistleblower, they have nothing to say in defense of Melissa’s brave actions.
Pfizer decided to fire Melissa instead of addressing upper management’s problematic decision to conceal facts from the public as stated in the leaked emails.
If you’d like to support Melissa in her time of need, you can donate directly to her GiveSendGo page here:
http://www.GiveSendGo.com/PfizerWhistleblower
Learn more about Project Veritas here:
https://www.projectveritas.com/
After Melissa Strickler exposed Pfizer’s secrets last week, the pharma giant has taken action.
Melissa received a call from the company’s security team informing her that she is not to go into work anymore.
While the Mainstream Media applauds a so-called Facebook whistleblower, they have nothing to say in defense of Melissa’s brave actions.
Pfizer decided to fire Melissa instead of addressing upper management’s problematic decision to conceal facts from the public as stated in the leaked emails.
If you’d like to support Melissa in her time of need, you can donate directly to her GiveSendGo page here:
http://www.GiveSendGo.com/PfizerWhistleblower
Learn more about Project Veritas here:
https://www.projectveritas.com/
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