X22 REPORT Ep. 2935b - Evidence Already In, The [DS] Got Caught, It’s Perfectly Documented For All To See

X22 REPORT Political GeoPolitical News Ep. 2935b - Nov. 28, 2022
Evidence Already In, The [DS] Got Caught, It’s Perfectly Documented For All To See
The [DS] is panicking, they are not in the drivers seat, they are now reacting to everything the patriots are doing. Elon is now producing information about Twitter and the [DS] is trying to stop him, but nothing can stop this. Trump is letting everyone know that he has all the evidence and it is all documented and this information is going to be produced for the public.
