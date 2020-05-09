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Tom Hanks' Time Pivot-centric 2020 Commencement Address to the "Chosen Ones"
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141 views • May 09, 2020
Bob and Aaron Talk About:
Tom Hanks' 2020 Commencement Address to the "Chosen Ones" (graduating class of the Department of Theater, Dance and Motion Pictures) with a peculiar focus on this pivot of TIME
Psalm 28
Psalm 145
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Tom Hanks' 2020 Commencement Address to the "Chosen Ones" (graduating class of the Department of Theater, Dance and Motion Pictures) with a peculiar focus on this pivot of TIME
Psalm 28
Psalm 145
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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