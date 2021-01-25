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Δρ. Δημ. Αντωνίου: Μακρυά από αυτούς που έχουν κάνει το εμβόλιο... Απομονώστε τους... 💥 Κολλάνε και μεταδίδουν τον κορωνοϊό....!
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47536 views • January 25, 2021
Ο Γενικός Χειρουργός - Ογκολόγος Δημήτρης Αντωνίου, κάτοχος διδακτορικού στη μοριακή ανοσολογία, καταθέτει τη δική του άποψη για τον τρόπο παρασκευής, τη νομιμότητα των εμβολιασμών, την αποτελεσματικότητα αλλά και την επικινδυνότητα, του εμβολίου για τον Covid-19 _ _ _ "....Οι άνθρωποι μπορούν να μολυνθούν ακόμη και αν εμβολιαστούν, αλλά πρόκειται για λοίμωξη χωρίς κλινικά συμπτώματα. Δεν θα νιώσουν άρρωστοι, ούτε θα εμφανίσουν συμπτώματα, αλλά θα μπορούν να τον μεταδώσουν", εξηγεί ο Kindrachuk. ...... " https://www.capital.gr/diethni/3507578/mporei-enas-emboliasmenos-na-sunexisei-na-metadidei-ton-koronoio
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