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. MAXWELL EPSTEIN & WHY BI BI & XI ARE HAPPY
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17 views • July 25, 2020
This is why my trust is in Jesus Christ. The cesspool we are experiencing in the world today will one day just be a bad dream. You may not be able to escape the turmoil on earth on an alien spaceship, but you can escape on the wings of an eagle when the dead in Christ shall rise first and we who are alive and remain shall meet them in the air to be with our creator forever!
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