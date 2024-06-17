Time is up. Days of vengeance are here. God has been patient enough for generations whilst the carnal minded wants God to bow to their level of righteousness. Notice what God did to the children of Israel when they choose to rebel against Him?





Jesus is the only one that allowed God to rest likened to Him creating the earth and man and saw that all was perfect: sinless and have some peace fulfilling all God wanted in His flesh, that Adam and Eve did not do in theirs and their children due to sin. Jesus allowed God to give man the age of grace being grieved with his creation.





Time is up and those with a form of godliness are being exposed, spued out. Their hatred and antichrist spirit will be seen as the days of vengeance increases. Man will continue to seek in vain to find peace and safety whilst being antichrist, and they are presented with truth and righteousness that pleases God but the world and those with a form of godliness hates.





The world cannot unite with God's chosen neither those with a form of godliness: many are called but few are chosen.