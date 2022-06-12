Domestic Enemies - Episode 1 - Why Gun Control?

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America and New Zealand have both seen horrendous massacres - some say they are false flag events, deliberately staged to enable even more gun control. Why? Because domestic enemies - at the highest levels - fear legal owners will stop their Great Reset plans. You can help stop them. Share the truth.