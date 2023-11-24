Jamie & Discern Destroy Germ Hypothesis and Virus'

Jamie from France and Discernment from New Hampshire, join me to unravel the thread that we have been fed for many many years. Virus' do not exist. What?

But don't we have the flu and colds every year at least?

What if the scientists just made up this theory(conspiracy theorists)that this tiny speck that can only be seen through a microscope, that most of us don't have access to, was being transmitted from one person to another and getting us all sick?

What if the idea that someone else DOESN'T transmit the illness to you and it is one big LIE?

This is definitely the first of many more podcasts on this and many other subjects.

Just something interesting that I noticed while editing. Most of the people I have met on my journey, looking for Truth, are down to earth, humble people. I wonder if that has much to do with the arrogance and ignorant that refuse to question the science?

Discern has a book being published: The Audacity of Health

