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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - July 5, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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74 views • July 05, 2020
Alternative Channels: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8JA43yO6ZI
News:
https://twitter.com/M2Madness/status/1279466470213386240
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/04/transcript-of-president-trump-speech-during-mount-rushmore-july-4th-celebration/#more-196043
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2020/07/compare-and-contrast-us-daily-new-covid-cases-with-daily-deaths.html
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/svetlana-lokhova-defamed-russiagate-narrative-appeals
https://twitter.com/Techno_Fog/status/1278697151489617921
https://twitter.com/Techno_Fog/status/1278751196845617158
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8486915/Royals-politicians-celebrities-used-secret-EncroChat-phone-network.html
https://www.engadget.com/europe-uk-police-hacked-encrochat-encrypted-phones-144351998.html
https://apnews.com/e1bc176489dde06b8cff611e5129aad8
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/evidence-brennan-and-clapper-hacked-fisa-court-judge-reggie-walton-comey-covered-it-up/
https://twitter.com/RepStevenSmith/status/1081707066262278144
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/07/04/kanye-west-announces-run-for-president-in-2020/
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/svetlana-lokhova-says-false-allegations-formed
https://fcced.com/st-peters-basilica-raided-corruption-case-47202253/?amp&;__twitter_impression=true
Opinions/Possibilites
https://twitter.com/KillAuDeepState/status/1279603036952776704
https://www.crazydaysandnights.net/2020/07/blind-items-revealed-21.html
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8JA43yO6ZI
News:
https://twitter.com/M2Madness/status/1279466470213386240
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/04/transcript-of-president-trump-speech-during-mount-rushmore-july-4th-celebration/#more-196043
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2020/07/compare-and-contrast-us-daily-new-covid-cases-with-daily-deaths.html
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/svetlana-lokhova-defamed-russiagate-narrative-appeals
https://twitter.com/Techno_Fog/status/1278697151489617921
https://twitter.com/Techno_Fog/status/1278751196845617158
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8486915/Royals-politicians-celebrities-used-secret-EncroChat-phone-network.html
https://www.engadget.com/europe-uk-police-hacked-encrochat-encrypted-phones-144351998.html
https://apnews.com/e1bc176489dde06b8cff611e5129aad8
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/evidence-brennan-and-clapper-hacked-fisa-court-judge-reggie-walton-comey-covered-it-up/
https://twitter.com/RepStevenSmith/status/1081707066262278144
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/07/04/kanye-west-announces-run-for-president-in-2020/
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/svetlana-lokhova-says-false-allegations-formed
https://fcced.com/st-peters-basilica-raided-corruption-case-47202253/?amp&;__twitter_impression=true
Opinions/Possibilites
https://twitter.com/KillAuDeepState/status/1279603036952776704
https://www.crazydaysandnights.net/2020/07/blind-items-revealed-21.html
Keywords
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