Hunter Biden attends State Dinner... they are laughing at us.....
GalacticStorm
2037 Subscribers
Hunter Biden Wines And Dines With Garland At State Dinner Amid Whistleblower Bombshells, Plea Deal


Hunter Biden and Merrick Garland attended the same state dinner last night just hours after the Department of Justice was accused of a massive cover up involving Hunter's tax fraud case.


They are laughing at you. They think you are stupid. They are in one big elite club (and you ain't in it) with the state media and there is nothing you can do about it.


https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1672287239915835392?s=20

fbicover uppay for playbiden crime familybiden regimebribery schemeburisma audio tapes

