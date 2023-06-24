Hunter Biden attends State Dinner... they are laughing at us.....

Hunter Biden Wines And Dines With Garland At State Dinner Amid Whistleblower Bombshells, Plea Deal





Hunter Biden and Merrick Garland attended the same state dinner last night just hours after the Department of Justice was accused of a massive cover up involving Hunter's tax fraud case.





They are laughing at you. They think you are stupid. They are in one big elite club (and you ain't in it) with the state media and there is nothing you can do about it.





https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1672287239915835392?s=20