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TRUDEAU AND HIS POLICE ARE THE UNCHECKED DICTATORS OF CANADA (MIRRORED)
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591 views • February 21, 2022
TRUDEAU AND HIS POLICE ARE THE UNCHECKED DICTATORS OF CANADA (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Rebel News at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DV_HLGTJozE/
“They fired the Ottawa Police chief the other day. No reasons given. I think I know why — he wasn’t prepared to get violent against peaceful protesters. So they found a cop dirty enough to do whatever Trudeau says.”
READ MORE ► https://rebelne.ws/3H7Bd5E
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Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Rebel News at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DV_HLGTJozE/
“They fired the Ottawa Police chief the other day. No reasons given. I think I know why — he wasn’t prepared to get violent against peaceful protesters. So they found a cop dirty enough to do whatever Trudeau says.”
READ MORE ► https://rebelne.ws/3H7Bd5E
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►DONATE - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►EMAILS - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►CRYPTO - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►SUBSCRIBE - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►SHOP - https://rebelne.ws/store
►PODCAST - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9
SUPERU - https://rebelne.ws/SuperU
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
TIKTOK - https://www.tiktok.com/@rebelnews
TELEGRAM - https://t.me/RealRebelNews
Subscribe to the "Rebel News Clips" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelNewsClips
An original video production by Rebel News.
#RebelNews #EzraLevant
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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