Joe Biden & Kamala Harris - The Occult Truth About The Democratic Party

0:00 Heart & Mind (Intro)

2:19 Joe Biden

15:59 Kamala Harris

19:40 Tim Kaine

21:26 Nancy Pelosi

23:19 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

27:30 Hillary Clinton

28:52 Lori Lightfood

29:45 The Democratic Party



The darkness brought to light by this investigation into the democratic party is appalling. This party is perhaps the most corrupted grouping in modern history, possessed to the highest degree and steered by dark forces. The individuals examined are not isolated cases; they are representative of the overall state of the party. Wherever one looks in this party, one finds unrestrained evil. Not merely out of ideological delusion, as was often the case in corrupted 20th century groupings, but often out of a conscious will to be and do evil. This is a manifestation of the end times. Good and Evil are crystallizing, becoming purer and pure evil has found its host in the democratic party.