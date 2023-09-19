Culture War | Coach Joe Kennedy | U.S. Supreme Court Win | First Amendment | Back to the Football Field | Bremerton High School | 2T47

Coach Joe Kennedy, marine veteran turned football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washington, returns to Moms on a Mission with an update since he returned back to a football position with the Bremerton Knights. Coach Kennedy shares what transpired after he won the U.S. Supreme Court lawsuit and how the school had to offer him a position and welcome him back for spring football. He was kept busy with certifications and “red tape” for the week but still decided to come back for the fall football season. The Bremerton Knights won their first game and then Coach took a knee and prayed thanking God! He deduces that we can’t rely on the government to fix things. “We have to do it ourselves”, Coach Joe says. He concludes with talking about his new book that will be released October 24th called, “Average Joe, One Man’s Faith and the Fight to Change a Nation”. The movie of his life will be released potentially next fall and will be called, The Average Joe”.





Links:

https://coachjoekennedy.com/ - Opinion from the Supreme Court noted here along with the 2 Timothy 4:7 t-shirt (2T47).





[email protected]





Facebook- Joe Kennedy





Average Joe: The Coach Joe Kennedy Story https://a.co/d/f4nu8KI





https://shop.heritage.org/products/pocket-constitution - First Amendment





2 Timothy 4:7





Joshua 1:9















