X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2874a - Trump Trapped the [CB], They Have No Other Move

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Sept 14, 2022
Trump Trapped the [CB], They Have No Other Move
Trump and the patriots have now brought the [CB]/[WEF] down the path where every move they make will look worse and worse, the people will see very clearly that the Fed is trapped. The crisis that is approaching will used to expose and destroy the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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