EP 2619-6PM J6 PROTEST IN DC WAS A "BUST"...FOR THE MEDIA & DEEP STATE COPS

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6:15 Special Guest: J6 Family Members
6:30 Special Guest: Cara Castronuova is a media personality and Two Time Golden Gloves champion boxer. She was a trainer on NBC's hit show "The Biggest Loser" and currently the co-host of "Thought Villains" Podcast. She is a political activist and the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution- a non-partisan alliance of Americans standing against the political persecution of United States Citizens by their own government. https://www.caracastronuova.com/
7:00 Special Guest: Larry Ward is the President of Political Media, Cohost of Washington Expose Podcast, Chairman of Constitutional Rights PAC, Founded Gun Appreciation Day,Hosted the Million Veterans March, Board member of the Free Press Foundation, and CEO of Gun Dynamics.
http://constitutionalrightspac.com/index
http://washingtonexpose.com/index
https://youtu.be/UKudEy4ooS4
The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 Stream - Live Mon-Fri At 8am-10am EST & 6pm-10pm EST
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
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🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
6:15 Special Guest: J6 Family Members
6:30 Special Guest: Cara Castronuova is a media personality and Two Time Golden Gloves champion boxer. She was a trainer on NBC's hit show "The Biggest Loser" and currently the co-host of "Thought Villains" Podcast. She is a political activist and the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution- a non-partisan alliance of Americans standing against the political persecution of United States Citizens by their own government. https://www.caracastronuova.com/
7:00 Special Guest: Larry Ward is the President of Political Media, Cohost of Washington Expose Podcast, Chairman of Constitutional Rights PAC, Founded Gun Appreciation Day,Hosted the Million Veterans March, Board member of the Free Press Foundation, and CEO of Gun Dynamics.
http://constitutionalrightspac.com/index
http://washingtonexpose.com/index
https://youtu.be/UKudEy4ooS4
The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 Stream - Live Mon-Fri At 8am-10am EST & 6pm-10pm EST
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews