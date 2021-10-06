Hear It Straight From The Volunteers From The Maricopa County Audit - They Have Been Under A Nondisclosure Agreement Until Now

Over 1,500 Volunteers donated over 100,000 hours of their time to audit the 2020 Presidential Election in Maricopa County, Arizona.



They have been under nondisclosure agreement until now.



The people behind this video are individual American citizens that stepped up to help others hear the voices of our fellow citizens. This is non-partisan, and inclusive of all citizens, regardless of ideology. Every one of our voices matters, and WILL be heard. Our elections are to be decided by US; not big tech, not big media, not big pharma, and not by anyone else, regardless of how much money they have or how long they’ve been in office. We will not be divided any longer.



The audit was designed to be a comprehensive review of the results from the Maricopa County 2020 General Election to confirm the effectiveness of existing legislation in governing elections, and to provide additional insights on possible areas of information-based legislative reform that could ensure an even greater level of integrity and accuracy in how elections are conducted.



The non-disclosure agreements have now been lifted…



Here are some of their stories.



The Maricopa County Audit of the 2020 Election was conducted from April 22nd to September 24th, 2021.



2.1 million ballots were processed by hand.



All counters were Maricopa County residents who voted in the last election.



Each person was run through a standard background check.



Over 200,000 ballots were sent to adjudication in Maricopa County.



There were over 57,000 ballots with serious issues identified.



The Presidential Election in Arizona was decided by 10,457 votes.



The audit in Maricopa County proved that the margin of error was greater than the margin of victory.



The Arizona Attorney General requested numerous documents in support of an investigation and has requested that Maricopa County preserve all documents related to the election.



#MaricopaCounty #MaricopaCountyVolunteers #AuditTheVote #AuditAll50States #ElectionAudit #ElectionFraud #VoterFraud #TrustThePlan #2020Election #AuditTheVote #ForeignInterference



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