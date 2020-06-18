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Why does Tomi Lahren have 'big beef' with Nashville mayor over reopening?
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21 views • June 18, 2020
Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren talks about her recent move to Nashville, Tennessee and the unfortunate timing of city council's approval of a property tax hike to cover coronavirus lockdown expenses.
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