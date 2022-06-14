© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian artillery is dismantling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka area. Accurate hits are provided by on-line fire adjustments thanks to a "useless" and "senseless" Mavic quadcopter operated by a "naive non-professional".
Joking aside, technical solutions such as quadrocopters saved more than one thousand lives in this war, just as they took more than one thousand lives from the enemy. And this is no exaggeration.
Source @Intel Slava Z