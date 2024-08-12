BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
After Death Film Details Heaven and Hell Experiences From NDE Survivors - Stephen Gray
29 views • 8 months ago

Stephen Gray is director and producer for Tonal Films, and the man with the vision behind an incredible film examining life beyond the veil: After Death. The documentary explores the stories and themes that are common among those who have survived clinical death and been revived. What did they see? How did they feel? Are heaven and hell real? Stephen shares his story of how he began exploring the subject of the afterlife following the death of a beloved family member and asking the question - is there more beyond this world? He also analyzes the types of near-death experiences many people have and what they tend to have in common.



TAKEAWAYS


Some people have out-of-body experiences when they are clinically dead


Stephen says he has experienced various horrendous spiritual attacks since exploring and sharing truth on this subject


His film is available to view via streaming on Angel Studios in North America and is prominently playing throughout Europe


The stories of those who have died and come back to life tend to have similar elements



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

After Death movie and trailer: https://www.angel.com/watch/after-death


🔗 CONNECT WITH STEPHEN GRAY

Website: https://stephengray.ca/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephen.jb.gray/

X: https://twitter.com/stephengray_ca

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StephenJBGray

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm9339422/?ref_=tt_ov_dr

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephenjbgray/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts): https://petclub247.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
deathheavenhelldoctorsafterlifendeproducersurvivorsout of bodyclinicaltina griffincounter culture mom showangel studiosafter death filmstephen graytonal films
