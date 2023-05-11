The situation with most recreation parcs here in the Netherlands. 🤔

In this video I explain it in german as I live near the german border and most guests here are Germans who can't speak dutch. I made this video for a german tv broadcast only to describe my own situation but for others the financial loss might be much bigger.

I've bought this wooden house near the forest with the aim to finish my healing journey here. My father arranged that I could stay here all year round even though in the winter months I go back to the farm. Long story short, Capfun bought the ground and wanted to turn the camp into expensive rentals only. Okay, they can buy us out, right? No, worse, we are the ones having to pay to have our own houses be torn down (!) If you leave this year the costs will be lower, compared to the ever more increasing costs in upcoming years. You tell me if this is a fair deal? We are looking into it to see if we can solve this issue correctly according to the rules that apply. We are not alone, this is happening to many.

The love for money is the root of all evil. Capfun being a big organisation and we only simple citizens, but we stand up for our rights.

We are like a family here, friendly and that is what makes it fun here. Good people.

Let's pray there is still some humanity left in this world 😉🙏

Together we stand strong.