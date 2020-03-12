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How to avoid Hydrocele Surgery, Bino Rucker, M.D.
Rucker Integrative Medicine
Rucker Integrative Medicine
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25 views • March 12, 2020
In this video Bino Rucker, M.D. sits with our patient Robert who successfully avoided Hydrocele Surgery (fluid collection around the testicular area). Robert's testicle had swollen up to the size of a medium sized nerf football. Typically this is treated with surgery, and the recovery can take up to three months and can be a nuisance.

Dr. Rucker created a protocol which involved draining the testicle, adding three healing substances, coupled with ozone and PEMF. Because Dr. Rucker had treated other areas of the body with a similar protocol with success (i.e. ganglion cyst, bible thumper wrist, and bursa sac leak), Dr. Rucker felt it would have a reasonable chance to have success.

The first procedure was performed on 9/15/18 and there was a 50% reduction in the swelling. The second procedure was performed on 11/13/18 and permanent reduction has been reduced to 75%. Robert has been able to play sports and ride his bicycled daily. Both Dr. Rucker and Robert are extremely happy with the outcome.

If you are dealing with Hydrocelectomy and want an alternative to surgery call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
Keywords
holistic medicineozonepemfintegrative medicinebible thumperhyrdroceletesticleganglion cystbursa sac
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