BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0107 - Brandy Littrell - Update on Brandy
The Fire Rises
The Fire Rises
105 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 2 months ago

Brandy, who had been working as a Lyft driver for 5 years, picked up Magee, who said he needed to pick up his friend so they could then both go to work. After arriving at the first destination and going into a nearby apartment complex, Magee returned alone. He then pulled a gun on Brandy and demanded her keys, phone, watch, and debit cards, before forcing her into the back seat.


Magee then started driving erratically, as he asked her questions about her bank account and what she had in her house. He then pulled up to an apartment complex and made her walk through the woods about a quarter mile, then told her to get on her knees. He then shot her seven times, with one shot hitting her in the thigh, and another hitting her in the back of the neck, before leaving her to die. Brandy opened her eyes 10 minutes later and Magee was gone. She managed to get to the apartment complex where someone called for help.

Keywords
violencecrimegenocide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy