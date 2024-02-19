Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Your Tax Money at work?
channel image
AmericaTheGreat1776
23 Subscribers
70 views
Published 18 hours ago

BLACKOUT COFFEE: https://blackoutcoffee.com?p=SJtFTa5Z6

Please Follow me on Minds for other (FREE) benefits. Thank you For your support

Minds: https://www.minds.com/jstore/
🤔 EVER WONDER WHY 🤔 NEW YORK CITY HAS SO MUCH 🤔 CRIME AND MURDER?? 🤔 Well Maybe It's Because These Are The Types Of People They Have Protecting It Now!!! WHAT HAPPENED TO THE ONCE GREAT NYPD 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 (01:00)

Keywords
crimemurdernycpd

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket