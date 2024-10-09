Husband’s cancer “exploded” after receiving vaxxed blood transfusion against his will

🚨Another story possibly supporting the hypothesis that blood transfusions from COVID "vaccine"–injected donors is potentially not safe, and can, in fact, be fatal.

"I noticed after all the blood had gone back into his body that there were these white strands in the blood bag."

Lori Harvey describes for Polly Tommey of Children's Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) how her husband received a blood transfusion from a hospital's "community blood" supply and died 27 days later.

Harvey notes earlier in the video that her husband was suffering from metastatic cancer and received the blood transfusion as a part of his treatment. While he was already suffering from cancer, however, and while the blood was not definitively from people injected with the COVID "vaccines"—which would be hard to believe considering it was "community blood" and ~80% of the U.S. received at least one COVID jab according to the CDC—Harvey still highlights several disturbing details that make it seem like that was indeed the case.

Harvey notes, for example, that after an ozone treatment post transfusion, she saw that "there were these white strands in the blood bag." These white strands had not been present during the ozone treatments her husband had done prior to his community-blood transfusion. When Harvey asked the nurse about the strands, the nurse told her, "we don't know what those are, but we're not going worry about them at the moment."

Furthermore, Harvey says her husband's cancer "exploded throughout his torso" just 10 days after his transfusion, and that he also developed blood clots.

"Twenty-seven days after he got the blood, he was gone," Harvey adds.

Partial transcription of clip:

"The hospital that they work with where he was gonna have to go get the blood from, and they said because of COVID, their resources are best used for community blood rather than directed blood. And I said, no. There's no way. You know, we don't want him to get vaxxed blood because of all the complications that are rising from people that are getting the the jab. And they refused to budge, and he made the decision to go ahead and take the community blood. And that morning, I dropped him off at the hospital. I said, I'm sorry. I can't stay here and watch you do this. So I left and went back to the motel room for a while.

"And this is on a Friday, they took out the blood to do the ozone treatment again. And I noticed after all the blood had gone back into his body that they there was these white strands in the blood bag. And I asked the nurse, I said, what are these? And she said, we don't know what those are, but we're not worry about them at the moment. And I wish I would have the, the thought process to take pictures of the blood bag at the moment, but was physically tired, and I couldn't really think straight some of the time. And, you know, he started sleepwalking after he got the blood. 10 days after he got the blood, it was a Saturday morning. He woke up, and he was having a hard time breathing. He goes, Laurie, take me to the hospital. There's something wrong.

"And, so I rushed into a hospital. It was just a little over a mile away from us in our hotel there in Huntersville. And they did a CT they rushed him into a CT scan, and the doctor came back in. And he said that the cancer had exploded throughout his torso. It spread through his adrenal glands. The lymph nodes and his lungs had swollen up so badly that, it was blocked on blood supply of his lungs, and he had also developed a blood clot in it, low upper lobe of his left lung. And he said, I'm sorry. Your your fight is over. And, he left the room. He closed the door, and my husband and I just started crying so hard. They probably heard us all the way out to the nurse's station.

"And so we got home. 5 days later, he entered hospice. And then 27 days after he got the blood, he was gone."

Full video: https://rumble.com/v5hbui5

Mirrored - frankploegman





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/





