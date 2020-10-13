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CA Doctor Has 100% Cure Rate for Over 1700 COVID Patients Using Hydroxychloroquine
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92 views • October 13, 2020
While the media continues pushing hype around the coronavirus, actual medical experts say we already have the tools we need to combat the virus.

One America’s Pearson Sharp spoke with Brian Tyson, a doctor in Southern California who has successfully treated over 1,700 patients with the drug hydroxychloroquine.

Doctors on the “front lines” treating COVID patients continue to try and speak out regarding the fact that there is a 100% cure rate for COVID by using hydroxychloroquine.

Dr. Brian Tyson from Southern California is one of the latest doctors to grant an interview talking about his experience in treating over 1700 COVID patients using hydroxychloroquine. None of his patients have died, and only one had to be admitted to the hospital.

This continues to be the biggest scandal of the COVID plandemic, and perhaps the largest scandal in medical history, where so many people are dying needlessly based on a positive COVID test and fear, as this information is censored in the corporate media as well as Big Tech social media platforms.

Even President Trump, who originally promoted hydroxychloroquine and allegedly was taking it himself, has now turned his back on the Front Line doctors who continue to successfully use hydroxychloroquine.

With his own alleged COVID diagnosis last week, President Trump instead chose to use and promote two new drugs that are being fast-tracked and are without a history of successful treatment yet.

Source : https://humansarefree.com/2020/10/ca-doctor-has-100-cure-rate-for-over-1700-covid-patients-using-hydroxychloroquine.html
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californiahydroxychloroquinecovid19 treatmentdr brian tyson
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