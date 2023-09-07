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What Is Ivermectin?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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296 views • September 07, 2023

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Science Based) - https://bitly.ws/TFxs

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TFyU


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


What Is Ivermectin?


Recently I have been uploading videos on Ivermectin and have, until now, not uploaded a video where I talk fully about what it is, a bit of its history, the benefits of ingesting it, etc.


If you are someone who wants to learn about everything mentioned above extensively, make sure to watch this video from start to finish.


After you listen to this video, it will help you to determine if Ivermectin could be something you should ideally be buying and ingesting.


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