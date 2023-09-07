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Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Science Based) - https://bitly.ws/TFxs
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What Is Ivermectin?
Recently I have been uploading videos on Ivermectin and have, until now, not uploaded a video where I talk fully about what it is, a bit of its history, the benefits of ingesting it, etc.
If you are someone who wants to learn about everything mentioned above extensively, make sure to watch this video from start to finish.
After you listen to this video, it will help you to determine if Ivermectin could be something you should ideally be buying and ingesting.
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