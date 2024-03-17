EXCLUSIVE: ANDERSON COOPER CONFRONTED! - Called Out On Vaccine Propaganda And MASS Murder!

FIND MORE FROM DAN ON TWITTER:
https://twitter.com/billybartyjr
And on Telegram HERE:
https://t.me/apocalypsenowmexico
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:
USE Code WAM to save 5%!
GET ORGANIC COFFEE, MANUKA HONEY AND MUSHROOM TINCTURES HERE:
Use Code "Josh" and save 10%!
Support the work of Jaymie Icke & Ickonic!
HELP THE WAM LEGAL DEFENSE FUND HERE:
https://gogetfunding.com/wam-legal-defense/
BUY GOLD HERE:
https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
Josh Sigurdson reports on the breaking video of Anderson Cooper getting confronted in Yelapa, Mexico over his support for the deadly injections and the big pharma propaganda he pushed for years including the well known lie that the vaccine was "95% safe and effective."
The confrontation was done by Dan, a friend of Josh's in Mexico and the owner of "Apocalypse Now Mexico" on Telegram. Dan has been speaking out about the fake virus and deadly injections since day one and left to Mexico from LA one day before Josh where they ended up meeting.
In this video, you will see the entire confrontation with Anderson Cooper, the 60 Minutes and CNN pharma shill who worked (and likely still does) for the CIA.
Millions are dead because of propaganda like that which was spread by Anderson Cooper.
We talk to Dan following the confrontation about what happened in the peaceful anarchist town of Yelapa Mexico, how it went down and why he decided to speak up against the mainstream media sweetheart and Vanderbilt.
Dan also digs into Mainstream Alternative Media which David Icke and The Amazing Polly have been exposing in recent days as a new narrative is born from the ashes of the mainstream media.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE:
https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321
Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order!
Support your local farms and stay healthy!
HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/
GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:
https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10
BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:
https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/
LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!
https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/
GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM
GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:
And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:
https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.