Are We Not Supposed To Call Someone A Fool (2:15 Workman's Podcast)

On this episode, Bro. Landon teaches on "Are We Not Supposed To Call Someone A Fool". There are many that say, that we are in danger of hell fire if we do that, but is that correct for the church age? Let's listen to Bro. Landon to find out. "Sing To Me Of Heaven" played by Bro. John Varney, and used by permission. Also, please check out my other podcast "A Few Minutes In God's Book" Please like, share and subscribe to our channels. Bro. Landon's channel is: @landondunn6075. You can also take a look at our radio websites. They are as follows: broreyn.wixsite.com/kjbrd-radio ldunn9484.wixsite.com/dispensationalradio

