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Xinjiang Re-education Camp Field Visit
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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40 views • April 17, 2021
https://gnews.org/1100262/


Xinjiang Re-education Camp Field Visit
Concentration CampRe-education CampVisitsXinjiang
WJ77
日本东京樱花团 15 hours ago
Tokyo Sakura Group Translators

Recently, a YouTuber shared his situation and feelings about his field visit to Xinjiang’s re-education camp. He said, in Xinjiang, re-education camps are really happening, and the scale is still expanding. The re-education camps are mainly located in two places.

One is in the northern part of Xinjiang, in Karamay. The other one is in the Taklamakan desert. These camps are well hidden, some in industrial areas, and are not easily detected by outsiders. Through his fieldwork, he learned that the ethnic minorities in Xinjiang were subjected to inhumane persecution by the CCP. They feel desperate and helpless in the face of the CCP’s might. Because they thought the world had forgotten them. No one knew about the persecution they were suffering.

They hope to inform the world about the real situation in Xinjiang ，understand the genocidal acts of the CCP in Xinjiang. He also learned that all Xinjiang people are not allowed to leave the country. Those who do come back are sent to concentration camps.

All mosques are not allowed to worship, all Arabic is banned, and all Qurans are confiscated.

All Qurans were confiscated, and if the CCP finds them, the whole family will disappear.

The CCP talks about “safeguarding national unity,” but in secret, it does genocide. But in the dark, it is committing genocide. This site visit confirms that the U.S. and other Western countries have a strong basis for their beliefs about the CCP’s genocide.
Keywords
chinawarroombioweaponccphongkongcovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinehcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvbgymilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinawhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsludedryannfscgetter
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