Episode 401: 14th Amendment In Play, Oath Breaking, Fallacy of Equality

Last week I hit the nail on the head with the left putting the 14th Amendment in play. With that, we know that all who agree with this are Oath Breaking. Lastly, this week I nail it again with the fallacy of equality in the call by a communist House Member wanting $14 Trillion for Black Reparations.

Just to let you know, I don’t have a lot of time to write more detail in this weeks posting. So you are going to have to read the references and listen or watch the program for the in depth commentary on these topics.

Oath Breaking

I discuss the article referenced below written by MG Paul Vallely and I followup with Letter Of William Williams in The American Mercury, (Number 88), MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH, 1788. This can be found on page 212 of Essays On The Constitution of The United States.

Fallacy of Equality

I want to thank my friend Koty Arnold for the quote that got me interested in following up on Willmoore Kendall.