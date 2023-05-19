Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 401: 14th Amendment In Play, Oath Breaking, Fallacy of Equality
9 views
channel image
Samuel Adams Returns
Published 20 hours ago |

Full description and references at: https://bit.ly/41LzJbL

Last week I hit the nail on the head with the left putting the 14th Amendment in play. With that, we know that all who agree with this are Oath Breaking. Lastly, this week I nail it again with the fallacy of equality in the call by a communist House Member wanting $14 Trillion for Black Reparations.

Just to let you know, I don’t have a lot of time to write more detail in this weeks posting. So you are going to have to read the references and listen or watch the program for the in depth commentary on these topics.

Oath Breaking

I discuss the article referenced below written by MG Paul Vallely and I followup with Letter Of William Williams in The American Mercury, (Number 88), MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH, 1788. This can be found on page 212 of Essays On The Constitution of The United States.

Fallacy of Equality

I want to thank my friend Koty Arnold for the quote that got me interested in following up on Willmoore Kendall. Here it is: Read the rest at:  https://bit.ly/41LzJbL

Keywords
politicsreparationsgovernment debtdebt ceiling14th amendment section 4oath violationoath breakingequality fallacy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket