Situation Update, Sep 9, 2022 - As the Queen dies, so does Luciferian-dominated Western Civilization

0:00 Intro

8:40 Queen

1:07:43 Bill Holter Interview





- The death of the Queen is a cosmic indicator of the death of Western Civilization

- Western civilization is now almost entirely run by satanists and luciferians

- First the British Empire, and later the American Empire, PILLAGE the world

- Every institution of luciferian western nations is anti-human, anti-truth, anti-liberty

- The fall of luciferian Western Civilization is a necessary step for humanity to achieve freedom

- BILLIONS will die in the next phase of the engineered global collapse

- Prepping is necessary to survive the global war on humanity and help REBUILD civilization

- The future for humanity is bright as we rebuild civilization based on morals, reason, family values and honest money







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/