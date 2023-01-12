Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 18 - True Remedies: Rest, [1]

What happens when we sleep? In episode eighteen and nineteen we will learn a lot about that. When we sleep we are going through cycles to restore our bodies, both physically and mentally. During these cycles, hormones are released to regulate the processes involved. In this episode we will learn about the effects of these bodies. We will learn what factors will increase and decrease the se effects.
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.