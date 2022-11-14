Journey to the Other Side & Josh Yoder (US Freedom Flyers)

Hello Friends! In the first part this program, I discuss my new book (Journey to the Other Side: Talking to Angels and other Benevolent Beings). I discuss practical ways to talk to your Guardian Angels, and time and Astral travel to anyplace on this or on other planets to any place in the past, present, or future in this or other dimensions. I also discuss how to contact benevolent ETs and the Ascension and ways to make this world a better place, and in the words of John Lennon, "to help the world live as one"! In the second part, I interview Josh Yoder of www.usfreedomflyers.com on medical freedom for airline pilots and all of us! I hope you can all listen to this amazing and incredible Out of this World Radio show! :-)