Florida to Ban CBDC's as Money
Tenth Amendment Center
Published a day ago |

In what might be the first major opening salvo by states against a central bank digital currency, Florida has passed a bill to ban its use as money in the state.


Path to Liberty: May 3, 2023 


freedomlibertypoliticsfloridaconstitutionlibertarianfoundersfederalism10th amendmentend the feddecentralizecentral bank digital currencycbdc

