David & Stacy From Fly Over Conservatives. Personal Relationship with God vs Church and Patriot Protocols

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The FlyOverConservatives show was launched and everyone in their family is involved in some way whether it’s in production, graphics or website etc. David and Stacy are high character individuals who love God and Country. They’ve been very intentional about what they want their show to be about. They wanted to bring on people who would be interesting that loved God and country who would be interesting and share truths about the evil that has enveloped every area of society in an effort to wake more people up.
If you’re not sure what you can do, jump on over to their show using the link below or searching FlyOverConservatives on Rumble, Bitchute, Brighteon, Buzzfeed or many other platforms. They always bring great energy to their show and you’ll feel like you’ve known them for years. They’re just those kinds of people!
Follow David and Stacy:
https://flyoverconservatives.com
https://rumble.com/c/FlyoverConservatives
https://www.youtube.com/c/FlyoverConservatives1/videos
Follow Steve:
RUMBLE Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1145893
Website: www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Website: https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com